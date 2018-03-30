Improvements Being Made to Grenada Boys and Girls Club

Leadership Grenada, a component of the Chamber of Commerce, decided to work on a community service project to spruce up the Boys and Girls Club.
Leadership Grenada is designed to develop and identify new leaders. The leadership committee coordinates programs for the August through April classes. This year the community service project that Shonna Tillman, President of Leadership Grenada and other volunteers decided to work on was the Boys and Girls Club.
"We felt the kids would have a better impact than the adults would," says Tillman.
Tillman says, the plan is to change the overall appearance of the club to attract more children.
"We're going to fix the playgrounds and make it a little more safer for the kids. We're going to paint the basketball court. We're going to paint the wall so that people from the outside can see that there is an improvement. We're going to put plants outside, just it would look more welcoming so that the kids can feel more at home."
Floyd Miller, Unit Director of the Boys and Girls Club says, the goal is to make the club more noticeable to people passing by.
"You'll be surprised how many people don't know that there is a boys and girls club up here. Also to increase our membership and to get more volunteers in to help us out."
Tillman says, "The idea is to get more kids involved in the boys and girls club, because there are not a lot of kids here. So we said if we make it more welcoming, not only will the kids that's already attending feel welcomed, but it will also welcome more kids in."
If you would like to be a volunteer, the work will begin Saturday morning at 8:00. The address is 357 S. Line St, in Grenada.
