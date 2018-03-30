Thursday evening, The Winners, LLC hosted their first annual In The Mix Panel Discussion. The discussion included five professionals from the Mississippi Delta to speak on important issues in the community.
The topics were: Mental and Emotional Well Being, Politics: Does My Vote Matter, Financial Literacy, Healthy Living, and Education: Advocating for Youth.
Panelist included: Shana Johnson, Ed.S, CMHT, Jon Delperdang, YDMS, Jennie Lewis, MBA, BA, Wyconda Thomas, FNP-C and Damian Collins M.ED.
After the discussion, panelist and attendees stayed around for a networking social hour.
The Winners, LLC was a group formed by a group of Cleveland natives in 2015. The groups focuses on encouraging youth and adults that accomplishing their dreams in not impossible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.