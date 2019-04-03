Representatives from Jackson State University will be at the Washington County Convention Center tomorrow morning hosting the Presidential Recruitment Fair.
The recruitment fair is a way for students and parents to gain information about JSU with hopes that some students apply on the spot.
The president of the university, Doctor William Bynum, will be the speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.