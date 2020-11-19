Teens who receive a ticket or misdemeanor are now being disciplined in a way that will benefit them, thanks to a local attorney and judge.
Judge Carlos Moore, who's helping push teens down the right path, by having them write papers or raise their school performance, rather than the common way of paying a fee or facing harsher consequences.
Moore says he hopes this benefits the teens in the long run, while also spreading awareness to other judges to do the same.
