Leflore County Primary Election Results

Here are the results from the Leflore County Primary Election. 

Supervisor District 2:       

Reginald L. Moore            70.02%

Alonzo Evans                   18.92%

Larry "Blue" Neal              6.02%

Willie E. Brown                 4.55%

Supervisor District 4:      

Eric Mitchell                      57.42%

T.W. Cooper                      42.02%

Supervisor District 5:       

Robert Collins                   59.86%

Ulysses Kelley                   39.86%

District 32 Representative:  

S. Curtis Osborne             77.74%

Tavarris K. Cross Sr          22.17%

Coroner:

Debra Sanders                 64.40%

Eddie Martin Jr                 35.60%

