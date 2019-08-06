Leflore County Primary Election Results

Here are the results from the Leflore County Primary Election.
Supervisor District 2:
Reginald L. Moore 70.02%
Alonzo Evans 18.92%
Larry "Blue" Neal 6.02%
Willie E. Brown 4.55%
Supervisor District 4:
Eric Mitchell 57.42%
T.W. Cooper 42.02%
Supervisor District 5:
Robert Collins 59.86%
Ulysses Kelley 39.86%
District 32 Representative:
S. Curtis Osborne 77.74%
Tavarris K. Cross Sr 22.17%
Coroner:
Debra Sanders 64.40%
Eddie Martin Jr 35.60%
