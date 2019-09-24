Secretary of State and Lieutenant Governor candidate Delbert Hosemann makes his way around the Delta as he seeks a new office. Hosemann shares what he plans to focus on if he is elected.
"All of those work hard and they are under-compensated. So what we're going to ask our state agencies, other than our child protective service, education, and judicial branch, we're going to ask them to cut their budgets one percent and raise the salaries of the state employees by three percent. And we can do that," Hosemann said.
Hosemann is running against Republican candidate JP Hughes Junior in the Lieutenant Governor race.
