Liquor to be Sold on Sundays in Greenwood

In response to a request made by the Greenwood City Council, an ordinance that allows restaurants to be able to serve liquor on Sundays has been implemented.
At a recent Greenwood City Council meeting, Mayor Carolyn McAdams informed the Council that restaurants in the City will be able to sell all alcoholic beverages beginning this Sunday.
Last month Council members voted to send a resolution to the State Department of Revenue requesting to allow restaurants with current liquor licenses to serve alcoholic beverages.
"We had to petition The Department of Revenue to change our city ordinance that you could allow an institution or restaurant that serves alcohol already, had a liquor licenses could not serve anything but beer and wine on Sunday. Now that has changed, so on Sunday you can serve all alcohol if you have a permit to do so. So all restaurants can serve on Sundays in the City Limits of Greenwood from 10 a.m. to midnight, says Mayor McAdams.
The new ordinance only applies to restaurants in the City of Greenwood that has permits. Liquor stores will still remain closed on Sundays.
