The Greenville Mayor's Youth Council is now accepting applications for the upcoming year.
The group works to develop youth leadership skills by motivating them to strengthen their communities through volunteer service and increased communication with municipal leaders.
Selection of new members is determined by academic performance, leadership or organizational skills, and the youth's interest in participating in local activities. Each of the six high schools in the Greenville area may have members from 9th through 12th grades.
A panel of judges will review the applications and call students in for interviews for the council. Members must attend monthly meetings and participate in city activities at least six hours a month.
Applications are available at City Hall and participating schools. The deadline to apply is August 21st by 5 p-m.
