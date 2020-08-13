MHP Announces Operation S.T.O.P. Campaign

The Mississippi Highway Patrol is implementing Operation S.T.O.P. campaign to promote school bus safety across the state.
In conjunction with the Mississippi Department of Education, MHP is implementing Operation S.T.O.P., or safe transport of passengers, traffic safety initiative.
The objective of Operation S.T.O.P. is to educate motorists regarding the dangers students face when arriving to and from school in a safe manner. This in hopes to create a safe environment for school buses while travelling on roadways.
As schools begin to reopen, MHP will place emphasis throughout the school year on school bus loading zones and conduct saturation patrols in school zones in order to combat speeding and distracted driving issues.
