Mississippi Delta Blues Fest Unveils 2019 Poster

The Mississippi Delta Blues fest unveils its 2019 poster selection.
The event kicked off with happy hour and free hors d'oeuvres at Garfield's restaurant. The poster is available to purchase for 20 dollars. The poster is designed by a Clarksdale artist.
"Well actually we commissioned an artist and we went through a lot of back and fourths until we finally thought we had something we could deal with. So we know we aggravated him a lot because we went through a lot so this is the final product and we're proud of it," Commissioner of Delta Blues Fest Howard Boutte said.
The festival starts September 21st. The Delta Blues Commissioner encourages folks to head out to see the lineup.
