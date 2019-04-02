Museum of the Mississippi Delta to Hold Traveling Exhibition: Struggle for Civil Rights

The Museum of the Mississippi Delta is opening a new Traveling Exhibition called "For all the World to See; Visual Culture, and the Struggle for Civil Rights," and you can only view the exhibition in Greenwood.
Cheryl Thornhill, Executive Director of the Museum says, "This is not an exhibition about the Civil Rights Movement itself, but about how the media, photojournalists, television, how all those entities portrayed the Civil Rights Movement, and how they looked at African Americans in a positive and negative way."
Visitors can explore dozens of historical influential magazines such as Life, Jet, and Ebony. Thornhill says the exhibition provides an opportunity to learn about historical events, not only here in Mississippi, but also around the country.
"What's interesting to me about this exhibit is that you'll be able to walk through here and learn something that you've never learned before. I mean I've been talking to people a little younger than me and they have not learned that in school. It's not being taught in school anymore. So this really a great historical lesson."
A lesson that Thornhill says will be valuable.
"You will walk away with a different understanding about race relations, about white supremacy, and you'll also see some things that you love, because we also have a section on Motown that showed how African American could portray wonderful images that the white community would appreciate in song, music and pictures. There are some tough images, I'm not going to shy away from that, but I think as we learning about these things, we don't want to repeat the past.">
The exhibition will open Thursday April 4th, on the 64th anniversary of the Death of Dr. Martin Luther King, from 5p.m. til 7p.m. It will be on display until May 25th. The exhibition is free for members. For more information you can contact (662) 453-0925
