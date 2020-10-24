Food insecurity has risen drastically due to the coronavirus pandemic.
One Mississippi based non-profit is coming to the Delta to host a fundraiser, aimed on raising money to provide healthy and nutritious foods to food pantries across the Delta.
I spoke with Extra Table's Martha Allen about how this non-profit is finding the food it needs to feed those who desperately need it.
The fundraiser is Friday, October 30th from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Delta Arts Alliance in Cleveland. The drive thru event will have CDC guidelines in place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.