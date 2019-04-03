Peace Rally to be Held at Whittington Park in Greenwood

One Delta non-profit organization is hosting a Pre-Summer peace rally called "Decrease the Violence until it stops"
That event will kick off Saturday, May 4th, at the Whittington Park in Greenwood from 11a.m til 2p.m.
Loretta McClee, CEO of Sarah's Touch Organization says due to the uptick of violence that occurred last summer, she wanted to get a head start in trying to promote peace in the community.
McClee says, "It's so important, because I feel like we got away from what we need to be as a family unit. We're so busy trying to worry about how people perceive us. Like we're going to be a gangster or we're going to live our life a certain kind of way, or I'm about that life. The only life we need to be about is living. We want everybody to understand that Black Lives Matter, but it has to matter to us first. So if I'm ok with my brother shooting my cousin or whomever, then I'm not ok with Black Lives Matter. I got to know as a whole we got to be ok with living. So it's very important to me, because when one child dies you lose a whole generation, and we need to save that generation."
The event is free to the public. For details, donations, and volunteering info contact (404) 207-6453.
