Public Service Commissioner Candidate Comes to Greenville

Republican candidate for the Mississippi Public Service Commissioner, Brent Bailey held a luncheon yesterday in Greenville.
The luncheon included a meet a greet and a chance for voters to speak to bailey about his campaign platform.
The event took place at the Downtown Butcher and Mercantile restaurant. Bailey kicked off the luncheon events in Carthage and plans to make rounds across central Mississippi. He says it's a great way to meet the voters and energize them for the last two weeks before the election.
He's currently serving as the State Activities Coordinator. Bailey's platform centers on his experience, lowering utility bills, and eliminating robo-calls. He's running against democratic candidate De'Keither Stamps who has also been making his way around Mississippi on his campaign trail.
Brent Bailey talks about being in Greenville and the election campaign.
"This is a series of events for helping to host to really connect with the voters get our name out there and get out face in front of people there s a lot of competition in this election cycle so we felt it was helpful to really get out and be visible host some events bring some people together and let us talk about the issues that are important to them as well as that's important to the public service commission," Brent Bailey said.
Bailey's next luncheon will be held this morning at 11:30 at the warehouse in Cleveland. It's free and open to the public. The Mississippi general election will be held on November 5th.
