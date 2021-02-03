PUMPING YOUR WAY TO A HEALTHIER HEART

G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center is offering drive-thru clinical services from 10am - 2pm on Thursday, February 4th at 16463 Highway 49 Belzoni, MS. These services will include COVID and HIV testing, blood glucose and pressure checking, in addition to health education by various vendors.
For more information, please contact the health center at (662) 247-1252.
