First Baptist Church of Greenville holds a fundraiser for the Community Counseling Centers in Greenville and Cleveland.
First Baptist is a sponsor for the Community Center and has held this fundraiser for the past four years.
This year the church passed out over 400 lunches in an effort to raise money for the centers.
The Community Counseling Center is a United Way Non-profit Organization.
