Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Thunder possible. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.