Roof Repairs Happening to Greenville High School

After a hail storm damaged their roof in 2018, Greenville High School will be getting some repairs.
The Greenville school board meeting on Tuesday talked about the repairs being made with most of construction is happening after school hours.
Assistant Business Manager Kennith Harris explains how the repairs are being made.
"We're currently having repairs done to the Greenville High School roof through Malone Corporations from hail storm damage that we received last year. They have an anticipated completion date of November 3rd of 2019," Harris said.
The repairs will be made at sections at a time.
