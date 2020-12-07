Santa Claus Visits Deer Creek in Leland

Christmas came early this year.
Santa Claus made a quick stop from his busy schedule to come out to Leland for the 56th Annual Christmas on the Creek. Cars were lined up and down the creek to get a glimpse of Saint Nick. The tradition looked a little different this year due to Covid-19.
Executive director of the Leland Chamber of Commerce, Maryanne Brocato explains how the event went on safely despite Covid-19.
"The ceremony is usually a little bit bigger than this, but we've had to scale it down because of Covid. So the Leland Lions Club are bringing Santa down. Santa called a couple days ago and he's wanting to come. He loves the creek and so they'll be bringing him down and riding him around the creek a little bit. We won't be taking pictures with Santa, and he won't be able to meet with everybody, but he will be taking a loop," Brocato said.
If you missed the kick start to the Christmas season, not to worry. You can still check out the lights all along the creek throughout the month of December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.