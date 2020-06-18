Small Business PPP Applications End June 30

Small businesses have until June 30th to submit Payment Protection Program applications.
Effective today, the economic injury disaster loan, or EIDL, portal is open again for all eligible small businesses and non profit organizations.
Currently, there is 129 billion dollars available for PPP.
Some businesses who were not originally eligible under PPP-1, may now be eligible. The look back period has been reduced from 5 years to 1 year to determine eligibility for applicants.
For more information or to apply go to www.sba.gov.
