State Race General Election Results

Here are the state race election results:
Governor:
Tate Reeves (R) - 52.3% Winner
Jim Hood (D) - 46.5%
Lieutenant Governor:
Delbert Hosemann (R) - Winner
Jay Hughes (D)
Attorney General:
Lynn Fitch (R) - Winner
Jennifer Riley Collins (D)
Secretary of State:
Michael Watson (R) - Winner
Johnny Dupree (D)
Auditor:
Shad White (R) - Winner
Treasurer:
David McRae (R) - Winner
Addie Lee Green (D)
Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce:
Andy Gipson (R) - Winner
Ricky L. Cole (D)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.