State Race General Election Results

Here are the state race election results:

Governor:

Tate Reeves (R) - 52.3% Winner

Jim Hood (D) - 46.5% 

Lieutenant Governor:

Delbert Hosemann (R) - Winner

Jay Hughes (D) 

Attorney General:

Lynn Fitch (R) - Winner

Jennifer Riley Collins (D) 

Secretary of State:

Michael Watson (R) - Winner

Johnny Dupree (D)

Auditor:

Shad White (R) - Winner

Treasurer:

David McRae (R) - Winner

Addie Lee Green (D)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce:

Andy Gipson (R) - Winner

Ricky L. Cole (D) 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.