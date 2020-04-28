Stores Beginning to Open with Restrictions

With the safer at home order, some stores are starting to open up across the state with limitations.
Emery Lee Boutique in Greenville closed their doors, moved to online and curbside service, and now they allowing walk ins. With only 50 percent of capacity allowed in stores due to the order, the boutique is only allowing 4 customers at a time. The owner of Emery Lee, Angela Holman, is grateful for customers helping ease the transitions during these hard times.
"Yeah I was extremely nervous at first. I mean, I didn't know what to do because we weren't really asked to close in the beginning. I decided to close my store because, just for my safety and the safety of our customers, we've closed a little earlier and just offered curbside. It's scary, even today its scary, because we've been isolated for so long and we haven't been to the grocery or to Walmart or anything like that so it is scary to open our doors again," Holman said.
Holman says the employees will be wearing masks and asks customers to do the same. She also encourages people continue to do curbside pick-up to limit social interaction.
