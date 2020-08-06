"Stuff the Bus" Campaign to Provide School Supplies to Delta Children

Greenwood's Salvation Army is teaming up with Walmart to "Stuff the Bus."
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the campaign is to help provide new school supplies to local children.
The stuff the bus campaign will happen this Friday through Sunday at the Greenwood Walmart at 2202 U.S. 82 West and at the Grenada Walmart at 1655 Sunset Drive.
People are asked to buy and drop off requested items to the Salvation Army's bins in front of each store.
For more information visit salvationarmyalm.org/give or call 662-455-9679.
