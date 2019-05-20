Libraries across Washington County are gearing up for the 2019 Summer Reading Programs.
Each library in the county has a number of activities set up this summer for children ages 12 and under thanks to a grant from the King's Daughters and Sons Circle #9.
Every week the libraries will have special guest and performances to get attendees excited about reading.
Library staff are urging parents to bring children to the library the summer to celebrate reading and win prizes for the number of books they read.
Registration for the program will begin Tuesday, May 28th.
A kick off celebration will be held Thursday, May 30th at the William Alexander Percy Library at 2:00 p.m.
