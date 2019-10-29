Tate Reeves Visits Greenwood

Gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves stopped by Greenwood this morning to meet voters and answer their questions
Reeves took a more casual approach at his event today. Opening the floor for questions from voters. His campaign focuses on education and increasing the employment rate. With the election just days away Reeves' is making last minute campaign stops all over Mississippi. He say his campaign won't stop until the polls close on November fifth.
Reeves is feeling confident going into the election.
"We have worked very hard on this campaign. We have got volunteers working all over Mississippi, putting out signs, knocking on doors, encouraging their friends and their neighbors go out to the polls. And I just don't believe that Mississippians want to elect a liberal to lead our state. So we feel very comfortable and very confident that we are going to be successful next Tuesday," Reeves said.
Polls open at seven a.m. on November fifth and close at seven p.m. Any voter in line at seven can still cast vote.
Reeves faces Democrat Jim Hood, Constitution Party member Bob Higginbottom and Independent candidate David Singletary.
