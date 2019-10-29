Tate Reeves Visits Greenwood

Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 68F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.