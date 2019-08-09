Things could be looking up for The Delta Regional Medical Center. After recent issues with debt and a gravitating fight to stay open, the Delta Regional Medical Center's CEO, Scott Christianson, sat down and talked finances with Schuylar Ramsey of the Delta News.
With healthcare slowing up in the summer season, DRMC's ultimate goal is to be as efficient as possible as the summer comes to an end.
CEO Scott Christianson expressed that DRMC has a long way to go. However, DRMC will continue working towards its goal of investing toward the community's needs. Christianson also explained DRMC's bottom line and expressed their hard work in cleaning up the balance sheet to refinance DRMC's debt.
The Delta Regional Medical Center have already made substantial strides, moving from 27 million dollars in debt to now approximately 15 million dollars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.