Carroll County Deputies make an arrest during a recent safety checkpoint.
On Saturday around 1:00 a.m., Carroll County Deputies arrested 55-year-old Carlon Herring for possession of approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine.
The arrest was made during a safety checkpoint on Highway 7 and County Road 41.
Herring was transported to the Leflore County Jail. On Monday during an initial appearance, the judge released Herring on a recognizance bond.
