Many of us are looking for inspiration in these times. Ms. Sue Davis with the Go on Girls Virtual Conference explains how she hopes to help girls and women overcome mental and emotional adversity.
The conference will have a band, keynote speakers and more.
Go to devoteddreamers.org to register for the Saturday virtual event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.