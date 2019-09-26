Volunteers Help Build House in Greenville

Volunteers from all around the country are in the Delta to help build a home.
The Greater Greenville Habitat for Humanity teamed up with Ameri-Corps and the Youth-Build program to help build homes in Greenville. Ameri-Corps sent down a team of seven volunteers for four weeks to build a home.
The person who gets the house will also have to contribute three hundred and fifty hours to help build the house.
Bob Boyd, the supervisor of volunteers for the Greater Greenville Habitat for Humanity, has been doing this for twenty years.
"We're trying to help people become first time homeowners, who have a steady income, a reliable history of meeting their obligations, but aren't quite bankable because of the income level and the lack of savings and so forth. Habitat helps them build their house at a substantial saving," Boyd said.
The three bedroom and two bathroom house will cost Habitat around 75 thousand dollars. If built by a private contractor the house could be up to 110 thousand dollars.
"We have a severe housing need in this town and we have a good supply of reliable, working class people who are capable of becoming successful homeowners, but don't quite have the numbers that will allow them to buy a bank, but a house through a conventional mortgage at a bank," Boyd said.
Habitat for Humanity here in Greenville usually can only build one house a year, but since Ameri-Corps is here, they're hoping to get two houses built in one year.
Ameri-Corps and Triple C team leader, Madison Thiel, is happy to see progress being made.
"We start with the walls and we have to nail all the studs together, then we lift them up. And then we do some reinforcement, that's through glue and more nails and you have to make sure everything is level. It's definitely about accuracy and then we started with the roof and now we're doing reinforcements on the roof so when the roofer comes he will have a clean slate to work on," Thiel said.
Ameri-Corps volunteers are grateful for is how welcoming the Delta has been to them.
Ameri-Corps Community Relations Representative, Noah Hann-Deschaine explains his time in Greenville.
"Someone approached us and asked and asked if we were the ones building the house and I was like yeah we're the ones that are working on the house, and they said like well can you build me a house next? And just like being able to see the impact that we're having and how people are really opened to it and like receptive. We're getting all of our meals are provided by local businesses and churches and things like that. So it's really, really cool opportunity to see how much people care about the work that's being done on this house. It's really, really, really awesome," Hann-Deschaine said.
