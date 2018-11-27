Voters in Leflore County Casting their Ballots in Midterm Run-off Election

Voters in Leflore County were up early casting their vote for the run-off election.
Parking lots were filled, and residents were out in numbers as they cast their vote to decide the last U.S. Senate race of the midterms, as well as voting either Willie Perkins Sr., or Katie Mills as Chancery Court Judge 7th District.
One voter explains her experience of the voting process.
"The process was good, the lines was medium it's early. Right in and right out, so come out and vote because it very important. No complications, just show your idea, and vote for your person. It's very easy just come out and vote," says voter Bobbie Donley.
Polls close at 7pm.
