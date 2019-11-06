Washington County General Election Results

Here are the Washington County Election Results:

Sheriff:

Milton Gaston (D) - 65.7% Winner

Laquanna Wesley (I) - 32.33%

Supervisor District 1:

Lee Gordong (I) - 41.4% Winner

Mark Crawford (D) - 38.67%

Vernon Greenlee (I) - 19.72%

Supervisor District 2:

Tommy Benson III (D) - 48.59% Winner

William Brozovich (I) - 32.10%

Lavante Epson (I) - 19.14%

Supervisor District 4:

Mala Brooks (D) - 50.30% Winner

Jesse Amos (I) - 49.70%

Supervisor District 5:

Jerry Redmon Sr. (D) - 84.73% Winner

Tony Franks (R) - 15.21%

Coroner:

Methel Johnson (D) - 69.8% Winner

Jerry Shelton Jr. (I) - 30.14%

Election Commissioner District 2:

Sandra Reed - 63.97% Winner

Vicki Powell Cork - 35.45%

Senate District 12:

Derrick T. Simmons (D) - 79.96% Winner

Paul D. Pecou (I) - 19.87%

Senate District 22:

Joseph Thomas Sr. (D) - 60.55% 

Hayes Dent (R) - 39.45 %

