Washington County General Election Results

Here are the Washington County Election Results:
Sheriff:
Milton Gaston (D) - 65.7% Winner
Laquanna Wesley (I) - 32.33%
Supervisor District 1:
Lee Gordong (I) - 41.4% Winner
Mark Crawford (D) - 38.67%
Vernon Greenlee (I) - 19.72%
Supervisor District 2:
Tommy Benson III (D) - 48.59% Winner
William Brozovich (I) - 32.10%
Lavante Epson (I) - 19.14%
Supervisor District 4:
Mala Brooks (D) - 50.30% Winner
Jesse Amos (I) - 49.70%
Supervisor District 5:
Jerry Redmon Sr. (D) - 84.73% Winner
Tony Franks (R) - 15.21%
Coroner:
Methel Johnson (D) - 69.8% Winner
Jerry Shelton Jr. (I) - 30.14%
Election Commissioner District 2:
Sandra Reed - 63.97% Winner
Vicki Powell Cork - 35.45%
Senate District 12:
Derrick T. Simmons (D) - 79.96% Winner
Paul D. Pecou (I) - 19.87%
Senate District 22:
Joseph Thomas Sr. (D) - 60.55%
Hayes Dent (R) - 39.45 %
