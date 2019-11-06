Yazoo County General Election Results

Here are the results from the Yazoo County results:
Sheriff:
Jacob E. Sheriff (D) - 51% Winner
Jeff Curtis (R) - 32%
Kenneth Hampton (I) - 13%
Theodis Freeman (I) - 3%
Coroner:
Ricky L. Shivers (D) - 84% Winner
Stuart Bass (R) - 18%
County Clerk:
Robert Coleman (D) - 65% Winner
Erin K. Williams (I) - 35%
Tax Assessor:
Denise Robertson (D) - 45% Winner
Susan R. Jenkins (I) - 33%
Linda Luckett Brown (I) - 22%
Tax Collector:
Tommy Irvine (D) - 61% Winner
Ashley Tyson Saxton (I) - 39%
Supervisor District 1:
Danny Lee Moore Jr. (R) - 30%
James A. Douglas (I) - 27%
Edward TRA Ferrell III (D) - 16%
Dan R. Foster (I) - 16%
Carl Shaffer (I) - 11%
Supervisor District 2:
David Berry (I) - 47% Winner
Romona H. Suttlar (D) - 40%
Joshua Waters (I) - 13%
Supervisor District 3:
William "Deuce" Wright (I) - 54% Winner
Cynthia Bonnie Walker (D) - 37%
Melinda Creech Dees (I) - 9%
Supervisor District 4:
David Shipp (I) - 54% Winner
Marcia Arp (D) - 46%
Justice Court Judge Northern:
Pam Ingram May (I) - 67% Winner
Calvin Troy Thomas (D) - 33%
Justice Court Judge Southern:
Benny Kay Warrington (I) - 78% Winner
Scott Sones (I) - 22%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.