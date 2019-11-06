Yazoo County General Election Results

Here are the results from the Yazoo County results:

Sheriff:

Jacob E. Sheriff (D) - 51% Winner

Jeff Curtis (R) - 32%

Kenneth Hampton (I) - 13%

Theodis Freeman (I) - 3%

Coroner:

Ricky L. Shivers (D) - 84% Winner

Stuart Bass (R) - 18%

County Clerk:

Robert Coleman (D) - 65% Winner

Erin K. Williams (I) - 35%

Tax Assessor: 

Denise Robertson (D) - 45% Winner

Susan R. Jenkins (I) - 33%

Linda Luckett Brown (I) - 22%

Tax Collector:

Tommy Irvine (D) - 61% Winner

Ashley Tyson Saxton (I) - 39%

Supervisor District 1:

Danny Lee Moore Jr. (R) - 30%

James A. Douglas (I) - 27%

Edward TRA Ferrell III (D) - 16%

Dan R. Foster (I) - 16%

Carl Shaffer (I) - 11%

Supervisor District 2:

David Berry (I) - 47% Winner

Romona H. Suttlar (D) - 40%

Joshua Waters (I) - 13%

Supervisor District 3:

William "Deuce" Wright (I) - 54% Winner

Cynthia Bonnie Walker (D) - 37%

Melinda Creech Dees (I) - 9%

Supervisor District 4:

David Shipp (I) - 54% Winner

Marcia Arp (D) - 46%

Justice Court Judge Northern:

Pam Ingram May (I) - 67% Winner

Calvin Troy Thomas (D) - 33%

Justice Court Judge Southern:

Benny Kay Warrington (I) - 78% Winner

Scott Sones (I) - 22%

