The youth farmers program is hosting a talent show Saturday, November 14. Alan Owens with the Youth Farmers Program speaks about how beneficial it is for teens to learn about agriculture.
The talent show will include lots of music and entertainment. The event is set for November 14th in Winona at the Montgomery County Colosseum.
