A Delta State University professor was recently recognized as the State’s top college math professor, by the Mississippi council of teachers of Mathematics (MCTM).
Associate professor of Mathematics Liza Bondurant has been named MCTM’s 2020 college Math Teacher of The Year. MCTM is a professional organization whose membership includes Mississippi teachers and other professionals, who work with the teaching of mathematics, from kindergarten through senior college.
Any deserving public or private school teacher, state public university or community college instructor who teaches mathematics and is a member of MCTM is eligible to be nominated for the outstanding award.
“It is a huge honor to be recognized for this award,” said Bondurant. “I dedicate most of my day, every day to my profession, but it does not feel like work, because I love my work. Nevertheless, it feels wonderful to have my efforts acknowledged.”
“As a math teacher educator, it is my goal to help preserving teachers develop pedagogical content knowledge, a growth mindset and an appreciation of mathematics,” she said. “I have experienced the greatest successes in achieving these goals when I use Cognitively Guided Instruction (CGI) as well as strategies from inquiry-based, team-based and active learning.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.