The Mississippi Main Street Association celebrated achievements of main street communities with a special virtual awards. One of the winners was the cotton house in Cleveland.
“Not only does it change the look of downtown it brings a whole lot of opportunities to downtown. We have people that are overnight now downtown," President of Team Cleveland Main Street Heather Robinson says.
The Cotton House has been open for about a year now, winning a awards for outstanding Large New Development project and employees don’t take this opportunity lightly.
"We are so honored to have this award for us to come and have the Cotton House here. We have so many guests and locals that keep coming back," Director of Sales Emily Childs says.
The hotel has an infusion of people, arts, music, food, and drinks of the delta.
“Cotton House is a tribute portfolio hotel," Child says. "It Is a part of the Southern Living Collection."
The hotel has an art exhibit that features work from artist right here in the MS Delta.
“People are actually living, and staying and experiencing Downtown like they never have before," Robinson says.
The Delta Hot Tamale Festival was recognized as well.
