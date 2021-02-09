Taking a look at the number of COVID cases in Mississippi:
Despite our being in a three-month low for new COVID cases in the Magnolia State,
The State Department of Health is reporting 656 new cases of COVID-19 here.
73 deaths reported tonight.
That makes for a total of over 282-thousand cases since the COVID outbreak began.
You can find more information on the Department of Health web page at msdh.ms.gov.
