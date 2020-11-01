Delta Lows Tonight 11-1.jpg

A chilly start to the day as a dry cold front arrived in the Delta this morning. Winds will diminish and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 30s. By midweek expect a warming trend in which temperatures will possibly run above normal.

