Delta residents are enjoying the snow. The Delta News' Andranita Williams reports.
Latest News
- Husker captain and OL Matt Farniok says he's off to the NFL
- Brees on meeting Brady in postseason: 'I guess it was inevitable'
- Championship game: Saban says it'll be Waddle's decision whether to play
- Arizona announces signings of transfers Anderson, Maldonado, Harris, Rutherford
- Dan Quinn believed to be Cowboys next DC
- Missing/Endangered Child alert
- Francia Raisa: Saved By The Bell's joke about Selena Gomez was 'dismissive to donors'
- Pregame tidbits: Ten bits and pieces before Alabama faces Ohio State
Most Popular
Articles
- Homicide suspect released
- Crystal Hefner 'almost died' after cosmetic surgery op
- Suddenlink Drops Delta Stations and Others
- Reports: largest increase of year-over-year opioid overdoses ever recorded in 2020
- Covid Testing in Greenville
- Boise State defensive coordinator joins Auburn staff as inside linebackers coach
- Winter Weather Event Sunday Night Into Monday
- Missing child found
- Sir Ian McKellen is 'so happy' for Elliot Page after he came out as transgender
- MDOT Ready For Winter
Images
Videos
Commented
-
Jan 11
-
Jan 12
-
Jan 13
-
Jan 14
-
Jan 15
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 16
-
Jan 17
-
Jan 18
-
Jan 19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.