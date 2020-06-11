There were nearly fifty members of the DSU family who joined in Wednesday's moment of silence for social justice and racial equity in America.
These still pictures were taken during The Delta State University Moment of Silence event. One of the event organizers' from the university's Winning the Race Conference, Dr. Temika Simmons tells us the group was made up of mostly faculty, staff, and administrators, it also included students and members of the community.
University President Dr. William LaForge, the campus police chief and members of the campus police department also participated with the rest of campus.
