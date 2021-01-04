A health seminar entitled "Eat to Live" is coming to a city near you.
Eat to live will feature master herbalist and healer Yah'ki, who practices the teachings of Dr. Sebi.
It will be a 2 -day event focused on the idea that the body was created to heal itself if its provided the right environmental conditions. One of the organizers says this is necessary for the health of Mississippians.
"The purpose of the event is to just bring hope to the city," Donna Davis says.
"I know that this is a season where we’ve experienced a lot of deaths."
The event will be February 5th though 6th. You may register online at: Witnesslegend.com/EatToLive
