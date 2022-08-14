GREENVILLE - One of the darkest episodes in Delta history came back to life June 1, 2022 with the discovery of an unserved warrant in the basement of the Leflore County Courthouse.
The Delta News has covered these most recent developments every step of the way and has collected all our coverage in one convenient place: EMMETT TILL: A NEW CHAPTER takes you though every step so far in the case, and looks ahead to what might happen next.
Warrant found in Emmett Till murder | Multimedia | deltanews.tv
Old Warrant found in Emmett Till murder case | News | deltanews.tv
Protestors say they won't stop until Till arrest is made | News | deltanews.tv
Mississippi AG won't prosecute Till Case | News | deltanews.tv
As Till relatives blast prosecutors, The Delta News tracks down woman at center of murder case | News | deltanews.tv
In surprise decision, grand jury refuses to indict Donham in Till murder. | News | deltanews.tv
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.