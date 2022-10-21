Imagicomm Greenwood LLC, Delta News has an immediate opening for a motivated, versatile, and knowledgeable Engineer to manage technical operations across 4 television networks – WABG(ABC), WXVT(CBS), WNBD(NBC) and WABG-2 (FOX).
The Engineer must be hands-on and capable of handling multiple tasks, sometimes under pressure and tight deadline restrictions. This position is primarily responsible for the day-to-day broadcast operations of four television networks as well as the IT management on-site. Ideal candidate will: oversee employee safety and quality control; oversee equipment maintenance and system design; maintain computer networks and user experience; maintain the interior and exterior of the building; maintain transmitters; and such other necessary tasks as required. The ideal candidate must have excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Organization and time management skills are a must. Position reports directly to the General Manager
QUALIFICATIONS:
·
o Reliable, positive, and self-motivated individual with strong personal integrity.
o Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
o Capable of handling multiple tasks.
o Capable of meeting deadlines.
o Ability to forecast and budget.
o Proficient computer skills and able to operate MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook, ENPS, Windows, adobe premiere pro, final cut pro, Mac, PC and other professional video equipment.
o Knowledge of FCC broadcast rules.
o Knowledge and understanding of broadcast operations a plus.
o Technical Degree in electronics or related field.
o Must have a valid driver’s license and good driving record.
o Capable of lifting 50 lbs.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES:
· Responsible for the day-to-day management of the broadcast operations.
· Management of compliance with all regulatory and governmental agencies.
· Management of station assets, information technology, transmitter facilities and building operations.
· Responsible for ensuring superior broadcast operations.
· Effectively strategize, build, and execute systems plans.
· Responsible for building and maintaining engineering’s station operations budgets.
· Strong computer, communication, and interpersonal skills.
· Other tasks as may be required.
If you wish to work for a company that rewards excellence and you are a motivated, goal-oriented, please send your Resume to 837 Washington Ave, Greenville, MS 38701 or email bswan@deltanews.tv.
Imagicomm Greenwood is an EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
