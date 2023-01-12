WABG-TV (ABC and FOX), WXVT-LD (CBS), and WNBD-LD (NBC), owned by Imagicomm Communications, LLC, is seeking a GENERAL MANAGER/DIRECTOR OF SALES to manage our unique market in Greenville/Greenwood, MS whereby all Big 4 affiliates are under one umbrella as well as the digital assets. This opportunity is ideal for someone with a successful broadcast management background who wants to put his/her skill set to work running a successful television operation with autonomy, creativity, and hard work. We are looking for a progressive and hands-on General Manager/Director of Sales who can manage change and be actively involved in all facets of the operation.
Ideal candidates will be aggressive, knowledgeable, and goal-oriented individuals who are also capable of driving revenue, building winning teams, building a community-oriented and quality product, work to continue to improve and grow ratings, and are capable of handling multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment. Strong decision-making skills, organization, communications, and time management skills are a must. Proven track record of leadership and successful experiences in a competitive television environment required. Sales Management Experience required.
General Manager experience preferred.
EXPERIENCE/SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
Proven success in broadcast management.
Proven revenue/profit generator.
Proven team leader with the ability to motivate, train, and deliver results.
Proven ability to identify and acquire quality management and employees.
Proven ability to structure staff/operations to maximize strengths.
Analytical ability to utilize market analysis, ratings research, and other information to enhance station efforts.
Ability to effectively strategize, build and execute station plans across all operations within the station.
Ability to forecast and budget.
Ability to effectively price and control inventory.
Knowledge of broadcast policies, regulations, and ethics.
Reliable, self-motivated, positive, high-energy individual.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
Capable of handling multiple tasks.
Proven ability to build strong relationships both internally and externally.
Proficient in MS Word, Excel, Power Point, Outlook, and other computer applications.
Reliable, self-starter, and driven individual.
Bachelor’s Degree, preferred, but not required.
A minimum of 5 years broadcast management experience as a Director of Sales, General Sales Manager or Local Sales
Manager required. Previous General Manager experience preferred.
Must have a valid driver’s license, reliable transportation, and good driving record.
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES INCLUDE BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO:
Obtaining station profit goals.
Responsible for management of revenue generation efforts utilizing both traditional and new media.
Knowledge of effective inventory control and pricing.
Effectively strategize, build, and execute station operation plans.
Responsible for building and executing station operations budgets.
Responsible for the day-to-day management of station management/staff.
Responsible for holding management/staff members accountable to daily job requirements.
Identify and acquire quality personnel.
Train, coach, debrief and develop managers/staff members.
Structure staff to maximize strengths.
High visibility within the community, to advertisers and viewers alike.
Responsible for ensuring superior relations with staff, clients, and others in the community.
Management of stations relative to compliance with all FCC regulations.
Such other duties as may be required of the position.
If you wish to work for a company that rewards excellence and you are a motivated, goal-oriented self-starter, please send your resume, cover letter and salary requirements to Becky Swan at bswan@imagicomm.com. No phone calls please.
ALL INQUIRIES HELD IN THE STRICTEST CONFIDENCE. IMAGICOMM COMMUNICATIONS, LLC IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER.
