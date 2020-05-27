MDES Releases Unemployment Statewide Numbers

More than 186 thousand people are unemployed across the state amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Mississippi Department of Employment Security released their latest numbers from April. In March, the state had around 61,000 people unemployed.
The number tripling with around 15 percent of the state's civilian labor force.
In comparison to last year, in April 2019 Mississippi had 4,778 unemployment claims. This April, 157,712 claims were filed.
In the Delta, Bolivar County went from 770 people unemployed in March to 1,160 in April.
In March, Washington County had 1,120, rising to 2,420 in April.
And Leflore County with a 920 unemployment spike from March to April.
For more information or to file for unemployment, visit mdes.ms.gov.
