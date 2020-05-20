MDOC Hosts Job Interviews

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is hosting job interviews.
Job interviews will take place Wednesday, June 3rd and Wednesday, June 10th. Due to Covid-19, MDOC is asking people to schedule an appointment from over the phone on those days between 8:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. Call the number 866-783-9359 to schedule an interview.
Locations include Central Mississippi Correctional Facility, Mississippi State Penitentiary, South Mississippi Correctional Facility Institution, and community corrections in Jackson, Leflore, Madison, Pike, Quitman, and Rankin.
The minimum age requirement is 19 years old. Starting salaries are around 27 thousand dollars.
