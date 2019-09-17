Mississippi Governor Candidate Comes to Greenville to Discuss Education Policies

Attorney General and Mississippi Democratic Governor Candidate Jim Hood came to the Lucy Webb Elementary School to discuss education policies and teacher shortages.
Hood discussed his plan to get students who want to go to a two year community college believing it should cost around 6 million to get this accomplished. He also discussed his policies to give more initiative for teachers and dissolve a teacher shortage.
"Provide free, its just tuition, to any community college to any student who wants to go and can't get a grant of scholarship otherwise and they keep a 2.5 average," Hood said.
Mayor Errick Simmons was grateful to have Hood in the Delta trying to help provide education.
"You know teachers touch every single profession, every single person's life, and so its only appropriate to address education first so we're glad that Governor Hood, Attorney General Hood is here to talk about education here in the Mississippi Delta," Mayor Simmons said.
Hood believes the Delta schools have been "cheated by the Legislative".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.