The Delta News, Full-time News Director
Greenwood - Greenville Market
- CALA Broadcasting is looking for the right person to join our management team!
- Looking for a progressive and hands-on News Director who is not afraid of change and is willing to roll up his/her sleeves to get the job done.
- Our right candidate will be an experienced news manager who likes to be actively involved in all facets of the news operation.
- News Director Experience preferred however experienced executive producers or assistant news directors looking to move into the News Director role are also welcome to apply.
A minimum of three years’ experience in broadcast management is required.
If you’re the right candidate, send your resume, cover letter and salary requirements to jturnbough@deltanews.tv or mail your information to Jean Turnbough at Delta News 837 Washington Ave, Greenville, MS 38701
All inquiries will be held in the strictest confidence. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer.
