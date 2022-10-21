The Delta News, Part-time News Production
Greenwood - Greenville Market
Imagicomm Greenwood LLC, the TV stations providing local news and ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox programming to the Mississippi Delta, has a part-time position open.
· Imagicomm Greenwood is looking for a capable, responsible, mature, technically minded person to perform various functions in the production of our newscasts.
· Energetic, alert, able to take direction, able to stand for up to 90 minutes at a time.
· Able to understand the importance of timing and deadlines in the production of live television.
The right candidate will be trained to operate cameras and the audio board to fill shifts during our morning, evening, late-night newscasts and weekends.
· The camera operator must be able to frame video shots, move, and aim and focus cameras under instructions from the newscast director. The operator must understand how to repeat shots from newscast to newscast.
· As an audio operator, the right candidate will be trained to set levels for microphones in the studio, to perform mic checks, to open and close mics during the newscast, to set volume levels for soundbites and reporter packages, and to start and run the closed captioning and Teleprompter system for the newscasts, all under instruction from the newscast director.
All interesting applicants should send cover letter with resume to
Dennis Turner at 837 Washington Ave, Greenville, MS 38701 Or email dennis.turner@deltanews.tv
Imagicomm Greenwood, LLC is an equal Opportunity Employer
