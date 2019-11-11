Part-time Position
CALA Broadcast is looking for the following:
Audio Operator
The Audio Operator will control and monitor the audio board in the control room during newscast and other productions. The Audio Operator will monitor and adjust audio levels for a high quality newscast. The Audio Operator will execute commands before, during, and after the newscast from the Newscast Director. The Audio Operator will perform other duties as assigned.
- Be able to work independently at high standards under deadline pressure
- Have good leadership and communication skills
- Work well with co-workers
- Have a flexible schedule and be willing to fill-in when called upon
Camera Operator
The Camera Operator will set up, focus, and control cameras in the studio during the newscast and other productions. The Camera Operator will monitor and adjust the studio cameras for a high quality newscast. The Camera Operator will execute commands before, during, and after the newscast from the Newscast Director. The Camera Operator will perform other duties as assigned.
- Be able to work independently at high standards under deadline pressure
- Have good leadership and communication skills
- Work well with co-workers
- Have a flexible schedule and be willing to fill-in when called upon
Please contact Jean Turnbough by email jturnbough@deltanews.tv or come by station for an application 837 Washington Ave. Greenville, MS 38701
