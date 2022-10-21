The Delta News in Greenville, MS is looking for a Full-time Producer
The Producer pieces together and presents daily news content for a multi-layered platform, which includes on-air, station website, and social media. The Producer will approve scripts (along with News Director or Assignment Manager) before they are presented. Duties also include other assignments as delegated by news managers. The Producer will.
· Demonstrate exemplary verbal and written communication skills.
· Have exceptional news judgment and writing skills
· Be able to work independently at high standards under deadline pressure
· Have good leadership and communication skills
· Work well with co-workers
· Generate story at least two-story ideas daily
· Have a flexible schedule and be willing to fill-in when called upon
All interesting applicants should send cover letter with resume to
Dennis Turner at 837 Washington Ave, Greenville, MS 38701 Or email dennis.turner@deltanews.tv
Imagicomm Greenwood, LLC is an equal Opportunity Employer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.